Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 151.8% from the March 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 92,427 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BLIN stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 24.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.