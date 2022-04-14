Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,738,427 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average is $72.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

