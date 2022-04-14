Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $536,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 574,625 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,366 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.47.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $3.76 on Thursday, hitting $83.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,598,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,925,298. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $63.46 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.08. The company has a market capitalization of $152.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

