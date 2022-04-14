Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDE. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.66. 859,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,553. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $111.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.48.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

