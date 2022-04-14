Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,118,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.60. 1,957,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,017,254. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.88.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

