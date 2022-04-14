Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,242,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,521,000 after purchasing an additional 513,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,364,000 after purchasing an additional 797,150 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,280,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,766,000 after purchasing an additional 244,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787,974 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $56.79. 4,070,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,185,412. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $65.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

