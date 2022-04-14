Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after acquiring an additional 99,820 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,225,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 325,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,266,000 after buying an additional 59,982 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.27.

IBM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,064,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,413. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

