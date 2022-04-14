Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 153.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,203,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $2,136,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 70.3% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,501,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,317,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,416. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.94. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.