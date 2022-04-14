Brighton Jones LLC Increases Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 12.3% during the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 59.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 69.3% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 49,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.7% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.43.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $509,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,013 shares of company stock worth $3,788,559. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,166. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.64. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

