Brighton Jones LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,846.2% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,823.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.9% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.25. 217,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,287. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

