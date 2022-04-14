Brighton Jones LLC Invests $270,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,092,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,133. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The company has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

