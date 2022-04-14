Brighton Jones LLC Invests $279,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,989 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,444 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,639,000 after buying an additional 1,438,284 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 14,674.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 960,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,482,000 after buying an additional 953,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10,858.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 940,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,643,000 after buying an additional 932,299 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.00. 8,202,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,521,785. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.94. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

