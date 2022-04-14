Brighton Jones LLC Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.40) to GBX 3,200 ($41.70) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.64) to GBX 4,700 ($61.25) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,703.70.

NYSE DEO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.18. 352,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,928. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $173.81 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.87.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

