Brighton Jones LLC Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $29,872,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XXEC Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after buying an additional 23,402 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,242. The company has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.63 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.22.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In related news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

