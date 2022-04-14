Brighton Jones LLC Purchases Shares of 7,918 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,635,000 after purchasing an additional 661,053 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,386,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 547,298 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,604,000 after purchasing an additional 459,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marriott International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,234,000 after acquiring an additional 382,014 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $12.30 on Thursday, reaching $175.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,343,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,374. The company has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.03. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.