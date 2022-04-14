Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.36. 911,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,088. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average is $55.30. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $57.75.

