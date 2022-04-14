Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.37. 5,349,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $76.07 and a 52-week high of $104.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.40.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.36.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

