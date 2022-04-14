Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,330,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,905,156. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.15 and its 200-day moving average is $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $271.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $245.09.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

