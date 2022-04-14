Brighton Jones LLC Sells 2,036 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lyft by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $353,102,000 after acquiring an additional 484,642 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 15.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $259,501,000 after buying an additional 640,410 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $225,118,000 after buying an additional 115,438 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,892,999 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $208,626,000 after buying an additional 113,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.4% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $196,472,000 after buying an additional 155,062 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $429,510.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,491 shares of company stock worth $608,471 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lyft stock traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $34.80. 4,056,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,930,374. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.83. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The company’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

About Lyft (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.