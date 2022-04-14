Brighton Jones LLC Sells 456 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.67. 7,330,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,791,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.07. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The company has a market cap of $337.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $2,988,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,615 shares of company stock valued at $74,803,632 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

