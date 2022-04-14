Brighton Jones LLC Takes $227,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.00. The company had a trading volume of 830,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.89. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 over the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

