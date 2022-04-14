Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives $19.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRLT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 19,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $181,873.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 3,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $42,417.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,454 shares of company stock worth $4,247,878 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRLT. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,048,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $795,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,025,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $559,000. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 46,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.