Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s current price.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.65.

Shares of EAT opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $71.78.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,603 shares of company stock worth $1,257,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 461.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $22,115,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $14,261,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Brinker International by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 738,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,035,000 after acquiring an additional 353,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 278,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

