Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $351.35.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.59) to GBX 1,000 ($13.03) in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Britvic stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48. Britvic has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $29.19.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

