Brokerages Anticipate AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) will post $3.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.66 billion and the highest is $3.78 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $3.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year sales of $15.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.76 billion to $15.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $16.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,057.21.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,182 shares of company stock worth $12,816,334 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in AutoZone by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after buying an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AutoZone by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,144,000 after buying an additional 48,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AutoZone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,678,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,398,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZO traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,165.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,165. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,367.96 and a 12 month high of $2,221.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,961.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,915.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

