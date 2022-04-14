Brokerages Expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $800.87 Million

Brokerages expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) to report sales of $800.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $801.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800.43 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $713.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.63.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $117.45. 8,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,988. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $107.24 and a one year high of $178.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.66 and a 200 day moving average of $128.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.40%.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,019,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

