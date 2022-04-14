Brokerages Expect Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enerplus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Enerplus posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 205.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,945,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 24.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,400 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,443,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,847,000 after buying an additional 1,528,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after buying an additional 1,204,736 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.47. 135,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,413. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 2.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.57%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

