Brokerages Expect Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) to Post $1.86 EPS

Brokerages predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.91. Honeywell International reported earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $8.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $10.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

