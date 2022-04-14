Brokerages Expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to Post $3.51 EPS

Brokerages expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $3.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for H&R Block’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.53 and the lowest is $3.50. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for H&R Block.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The company had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $26.81. 2,101,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,456. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 2,416.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 66.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About H&R Block (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.