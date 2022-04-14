Brokerages Expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Post Earnings of $7.45 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $7.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.47 and the lowest is $7.08. O’Reilly Automotive posted earnings of $7.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $33.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.00 to $34.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $37.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.61 to $39.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $713.50.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,995,056,000 after buying an additional 45,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,433,000 after purchasing an additional 53,727 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,340,000 after purchasing an additional 99,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $8.75 on Friday, reaching $715.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,102. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $510.70 and a 1-year high of $747.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $678.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $661.85.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

