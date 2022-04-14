Brokerages Expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to Announce -$0.57 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.67). Stitch Fix posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.95.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 150,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $2,524,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 400,000 shares of company stock worth $6,576,500. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth $13,952,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 60.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.2% in the third quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York now owns 32,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 252.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 204.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 100,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,356. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07.

About Stitch Fix (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stitch Fix (SFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.