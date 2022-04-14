Brokerages Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Announce Earnings of $3.45 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) will announce $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.51. Cooper Companies posted earnings of $3.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $14.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.50 to $16.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.00.

NYSE COO traded down $4.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $400.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,393. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $405.09 and a 200 day moving average of $406.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $368.78 and a one year high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

