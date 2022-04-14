Brokerages Expect The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Howard Hughes posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Howard Hughes.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howard Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 3.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

HHC stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,821. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.97 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.52. Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

