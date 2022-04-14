Brokerages Expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $196.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $197.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.00 million. Unifi reported sales of $178.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $858.85 million, with estimates ranging from $855.00 million to $862.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $201.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Unifi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE UFI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.73. 52,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $309.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00. Unifi has a 52-week low of $16.31 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Unifi by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unifi by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Unifi by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

