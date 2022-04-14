Brokerages Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.67 and the highest is $3.25. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings per share of $2.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $15.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.60 to $16.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $16.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.43 to $17.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.53.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.36. 37,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,136. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $127.85 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 19.18%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

