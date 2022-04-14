Brokerages Set Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) PT at $61.75

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

ASAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $35.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.16. Asana has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $47,075.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $12,905,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,250,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,867,500 and have sold 67,172 shares valued at $3,506,757. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Asana by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Asana by 35.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 3.8% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

