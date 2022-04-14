Brokerages Set Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Price Target at $103.24

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Autoliv from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $102.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Autoliv stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,841. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.71. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.51%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Autoliv by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,012,000 after buying an additional 2,133,309 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,051,000 after purchasing an additional 656,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,472,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 967,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 403,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $87,591,000. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

