Brokerages Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Price Target at $103.20

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.20.

BLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE:BLL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.40. 34,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,829. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.50. Ball has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.45.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.91 per share, with a total value of $533,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ball by 5.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 10.3% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 158,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 110.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

