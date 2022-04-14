Brokerages Set Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) PT at $92.60

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTTAY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($92.39) to €65.00 ($70.65) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. AlphaValue lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($147.83) to €110.00 ($119.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($108.70) to €95.00 ($103.26) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.00. 114,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.62.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

