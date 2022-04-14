Brokerages Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) PT at $189.50

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.50.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Global Payments by 12.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 24.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 6.7% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPN stock traded up $2.99 on Monday, reaching $138.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,639. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.