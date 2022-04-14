Brokerages Set Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Target Price at $9.76

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.76.

Several analysts have issued reports on LU shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Lufax alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Lufax by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 56,801,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,276 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Lufax by 38.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913,603 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,496,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,317 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,700,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 26.8% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,356,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

LU traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,083,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,300,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.30. Lufax has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lufax will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Lufax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.