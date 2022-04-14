Brokerages Set Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) PT at $345.00

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $345.00.

LNEGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Lundin Energy AB (publ) from €306.00 ($332.61) to €300.00 ($326.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS LNEGY remained flat at $$42.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

