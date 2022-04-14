Brokerages Set RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Target Price at $227.00

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $227.00.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

ROLL stock opened at $183.37 on Monday. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $165.99 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.58 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.55 and a 200 day moving average of $201.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

