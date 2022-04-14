Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Target Price at $71.33

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCI. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.80. 414,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,202. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.75. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Rogers Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 38,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

