Brokerages Set Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) PT at $300.00

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $300.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 340 ($4.43) to GBX 300 ($3.91) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

SPMYY stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1546 per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning applications worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

