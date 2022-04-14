Brokerages Set Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) PT at $300.00

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $300.00.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 340 ($4.43) to GBX 300 ($3.91) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
SPMYY stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $16.60.
Spirent Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning applications worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.
