Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $78.46

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BIP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$78.46 and traded as high as C$84.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$83.66, with a volume of 116,782 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.91 billion and a PE ratio of 32.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$78.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$75.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

