Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind and solar plants. Brookfield Renewable Corporation is based in New York. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE BEPC opened at $39.84 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $48.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average of $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

