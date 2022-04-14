Bryan Kristian Nagel Sells 59,000 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $1,774,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,234,747.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bryan Kristian Nagel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 39,000 shares of Ping Identity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $1,098,630.00.

Ping Identity stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,513. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PING. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,288,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,991,000 after acquiring an additional 849,027 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,311,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,956 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth $68,672,000. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,848,000 after acquiring an additional 591,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 2.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,662,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,410,000 after acquiring an additional 57,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

