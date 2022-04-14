BSCPAD Market Cap Tops $42.44 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $42.44 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00044346 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.80 or 0.07502449 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,453.79 or 0.99941714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00041059 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.