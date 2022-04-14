BSCView (BSCV) Market Cap Tops $69,429.47

BSCView (BSCV) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. BSCView has a market cap of $69,429.47 and $308.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BSCView has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BSCView alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00044210 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.41 or 0.07531848 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,027.73 or 1.00113524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00040792 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.